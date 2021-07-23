W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE WRB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. 8,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,290. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
