Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VERI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 26,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,507. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $683.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritone will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Veritone by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 7.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritone by 13.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

