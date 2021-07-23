Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $1.69 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00005217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $314.98 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00047510 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00036814 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

