Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.75. 9,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.14. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $497.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

