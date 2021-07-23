Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Square were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $260.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 367.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 968,991 shares of company stock valued at $221,297,464. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

