Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 1,244,897 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,869 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,244,897 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $23,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,666 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

