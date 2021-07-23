Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $33,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,459.59 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $853.02 and a 1-year high of $1,463.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,348.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

