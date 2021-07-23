D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 257,183 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,183 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.56% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $38,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,901 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,720,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

AXTA stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.