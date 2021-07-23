State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $38,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $199.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.80. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.33.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.