Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 62,513 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 194.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

