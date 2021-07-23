Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

D stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.