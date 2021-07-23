Nuggets Price Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Nuggets has a total market cap of $744,656.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00103129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00141162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,417.61 or 1.00140546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

