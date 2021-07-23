BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading 3.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $66.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BigCommerce traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $70.30. 30,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,508,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.76.

BIGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,714,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,719,742.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,333 shares of company stock worth $31,261,664 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $149,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.79.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.