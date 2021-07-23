Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $19.20. 27,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,374. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

