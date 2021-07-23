Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 379,227 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $59,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.