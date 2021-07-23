Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $72,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

