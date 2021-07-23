Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $15.83. 175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

