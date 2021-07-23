Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 33,480 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Installed Building Products worth $220,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,321 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,035,000 after buying an additional 27,401 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

Shares of IBP stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,142. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

