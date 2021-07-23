Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in DexCom were worth $149,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,524 shares of company stock valued at $26,716,632. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

DXCM stock traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.91. 4,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

