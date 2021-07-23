Bamco Inc. NY Has $393.58 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,759,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,796 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels makes up approximately 1.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $393,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $13,072,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. 3,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

