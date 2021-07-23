Bamco Inc. NY Invests $267.79 Million in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,978,359 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,786,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.64% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,216. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

