Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.83% of Aspen Technology worth $179,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $146.21. 1,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,648. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,540. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

