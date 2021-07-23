Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Buys 508,560 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,560 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises 9.2% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $247,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.30. 9,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.11 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,308,190 shares of company stock worth $330,298,879 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

