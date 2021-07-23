Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,235,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 216,918 shares during the quarter. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $71,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 69,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,958. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.