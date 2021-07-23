Divisar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,116 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 2.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 303.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.30%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

