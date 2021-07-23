Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the period. Kohl’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Appaloosa LP owned 1.01% of Kohl’s worth $94,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $161,471,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.74. 40,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

