Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives C$4.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNE. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE BNE traded down C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$5.03. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.12.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,194.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

