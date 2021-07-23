IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lowered by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164,400 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 5.6% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $171,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.84.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.30. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

