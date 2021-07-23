Kensico Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Kensico Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Centennial Resource Development comprises approximately 0.3% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.77% of Centennial Resource Development worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.45. 15,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 6.57. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

