Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,112,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,902,597 shares during the quarter. Dorian LPG comprises about 1.7% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 9.91% of Dorian LPG worth $53,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of LPG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,856. The company has a market capitalization of $492.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.33. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.