Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price at $240.60

Jul 23rd, 2021

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.60.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CGJTF traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.69. 227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

