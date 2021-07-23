Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price at $240.60

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.60.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CGJTF traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.69. 227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

