Warburg Pincus LLC Acquires New Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,802,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,924,000. Alignment Healthcare makes up approximately 11.6% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Warburg Pincus LLC owned about 13.24% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.24. 151,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

