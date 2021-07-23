Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

EFX stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.10. 5,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,249. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $257.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.11.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

