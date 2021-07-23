766 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.13. The company had a trading volume of 823,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,150,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $251.32 and a 52-week high of $365.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

