Rinet Co LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.00. 54,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

