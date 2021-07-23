Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.36.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.28.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.