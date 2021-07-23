266,724 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 266,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,450,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $75.73. 25,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

