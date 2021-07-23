Rinet Co LLC Sells 392 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rinet Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $114.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,208. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $118.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

