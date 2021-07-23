KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.26

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 41934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 148,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 205,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

