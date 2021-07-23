Rinet Co LLC Invests $788,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,754,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.67. 6,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.