Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.26% of Williams-Sonoma worth $34,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,223,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,029. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

