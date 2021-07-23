Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 241,546 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 127.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,546 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $22,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 767.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 45,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,591. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

