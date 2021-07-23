Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 170.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,092 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $26,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 993.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 231,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 210,332 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 381.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,191,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,622,000 after buying an additional 944,544 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,148.6% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 386,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 417.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 686,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,291,000 after buying an additional 553,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. 121,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

