Rinet Co LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

