Baker BROS. Advisors LP Has $129.27 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,710,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.6% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 7.15% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $129,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,740,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCRX. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,587. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

