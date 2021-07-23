Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.63. 4,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,318. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

