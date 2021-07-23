Baker BROS. Advisors LP Invests $16.25 Million in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Edgewise Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,943,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,189. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EWTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

