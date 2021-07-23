Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Posts Earnings Results

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.56) EPS.

PDS traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. 3,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $439.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.16.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

