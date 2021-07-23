Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.25.
HELE traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.51. 1,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,352. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.88. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97.
In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
