Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.85%.

NASDAQ SCKT traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $10.53. 818,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $75.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.72. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.